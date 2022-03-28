3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $261,000

An updated ranch + close to services + lots of room inside?! Yup! Here is a large updated ranch located within a short distance to shopping, restaurants & health facilities! The open floor plan greets you with stunning hickory hardwood floors in the large 22x14 living room. The hickory hardwood floors continue into the hallway, closets & the huge kitchen. This area is open to the large remodeled eat-in kitchen that's been beautifully updated with a new sink, faucet, hardware, countertops, refrigerator, paint, ceiling, backsplash and a new 4-panel bay window. (Plants love this spot!) There's a fireplace in the cozy family room, which has a sliding glass door to enjoy the outdoors via the new deck. The living room also has a large sliding glass door out to new steps. Three large bedrooms are located on the main floor with 2 full baths. The primary bedroom has a sliding glass door to the back patio plus trendy barn doors! Notice the extensive crown molding, new baseboards and new bi-fold doors throughout. The laundry is conveniently located on the first floor with a handy sink too. The lower level is finished with another full bath, a 25 X 15 family room and a 12X15 room, (which could be a bedroom with an egress window)! This area connects to a large unfinished area that's 610 sq. ft. and connects to the garage also via a separate entrance. This unique floor plan offers numerous & creative uses with the 2nd separate entrance to the finished basement and garage. Household members could come and go without disturbing others. Plus the unfinished 14'9 X 19'4 BONUS room could serve many purposes besides storage: workshop, personal gym, art studio, etc. There's 2,755 of finished living space here and an additional 610 sq. ft. bonus room & storage, for a GRAND TOTAL of 3,365 SQ. FT., plus a 2-car garage! The backyard is loaded with perennials and has 2 patios to enjoy the space. Spring blossoms are about to appear on the beautiful flowering trees here as the front yard turns into a menagerie of blossoms! Book your appointment today to see this lovely home! An extensive list of upgrades is attached and is also in the house brochure. It's been nicely updated and taken care of by the sellers. Impressive updates live here! 3 BEDS/ 3 FULL BATHS/ 2 CAR GARAGE/ 2,775 FINISHED SQ. FT. and 3,632 TOTAL SQ. FT.