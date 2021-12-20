 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $260,000

Fall in love with this open ranch floorplan in desirable Fox Creek Village. This home features spacious bedrooms, super chic & usable kitchen w/ Island, Built in lockers, and Finished basement with day light windows, 2-car attached garage, convenient first floor laundry & 3 full baths. Killer views Looking out over grassy basin, NO Backyard Neighbors! Fox Creek Village enjoys the perks of not having to mow, and having a community clubhouse, including a workout room, indoor pool & a party room that can be reserved for gatherings. Do not miss out on this one!

