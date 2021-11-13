Fall in love with this open ranch floorplan in desirable Fox Creek Village. This home features spacious bedrooms, super chic & usable kitchen with quartz counter tops and Island surrounded by soft close cabinets. Master has own full bath and walk in closet, second bedroom is good-sized and nice full guest bath. Finished basement with large family room, 3rd bedroom and 3rd full bath. Fox Creek Village enjoys the perks of not having to mow, and having a community clubhouse, including a workout room, indoor pool & a party room that can be reserved for gatherings. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $260,000
