Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 full bath open ranch floorplan in desirable Fox Creek Village! Primary and second bedroom on main, and full finished basement including third bedroom and full bath! Gorgeous quartz kitchen countertops, decorative tile in primary bath, manufactured hardwood throughout main living space, lvp in basement, gas and electric dryer hookups, electric car plug in garage, and fully sodded yard. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programmable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones. Fox Creek Village enjoys not having to mow, and a community clubhouse, including a workout room, indoor pool & party room that can be reserved for private gatherings!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $260,000
An off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in Central Illinois, killing two of the riders, police said.
Aug. 26, 1994 - March 21, 2022
One of the latest filings in a lawsuit brought by the business partner of Reditus Laboratories CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi alleges that threats have been made against witnesses who spoke against Rossi’s “pillaging” of the company.
NORMAL — A year ago, Illinois State's Antonio Reeves put his name into the NBA Draft before withdrawing it during the summer and returning to …
A home just a few doors down from Glenn Elementary will be purchased by the Town of Normal with the intent to put it back in the housing market.
Angler’s Lake Nature Preserve is a little known gem in south-central Bloomington filled with history, trails, a fishing lake, other ponds and wildlife — especially birds during migration.
When a Bloomington mom posted online asking for help painting her family's new house, she never expected to end up with a full home renovation. Four weeks later, her church community has transformed the space.
Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.
Ryan Pedon made the first official hiring to his Illinois State basketball coaching staff by naming Walter Offatt as assistant coach.
Developing story: Normal police Chief Rick Bleichner will retire at the end of April after about 11 years in the position.