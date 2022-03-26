3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $260,000

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 full bath open ranch floorplan in desirable Fox Creek Village! Primary and second bedroom on main, and full finished basement including third bedroom and full bath! Gorgeous quartz kitchen countertops, decorative tile in primary bath, manufactured hardwood throughout main living space, lvp in basement, gas and electric dryer hookups, electric car plug in garage, and fully sodded yard. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programmable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones. Fox Creek Village enjoys not having to mow, and a community clubhouse, including a workout room, indoor pool & party room that can be reserved for private gatherings!