This trendy little ranch features 3 BR's on the main level along with 2 full baths, an oversized deep garage and upgraded finishes, New appliances and blinds all remain, 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient finishes.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $255,000
The concert is June 17 at the Interstate Center. The festival previously was held in Peoria and Taylorville.
"This unfortunate situation was the result of a technical issue by a third-party vendor that has since been resolved," Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp. said in a statement.
State troopers said the driver was going the wrong way down Interstate 74 when the crash happened.
McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified a Bloomington man as the victim in a fatal apartment fire.
Authorities on Tuesday said one person died in an overnight two-alarm apartment building fire in the 600 block of West Market Street. Five others were taken to hospitals.
The director of the Bloomington Public Library said they’ll be using more scrutiny when selecting books to be highlighted in a monthly display in the building.
A prosecutor called the actions a “catastrophic breach of trust.” The teacher and coach is also the former mayor of Saunemin.
The Mattoon, El Paso-Gridley, Prairie Central and Eureka school systems are listed.
Prosecutors say a Bloomington man had less than 15 grams of heroin on Oct. 17.
A former Normal police officer pleaded guilty this week to charges of driving under the influence after her arrest in April.