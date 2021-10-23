 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $255,000

This trendy little ranch features 3 BR's on the main level along with 2 full baths, an oversized deep garage and upgraded finishes, New appliances and blinds all remain, 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient finishes.

