You will find a highly sought-after location and an incredible floor plan in this one owner home. You will love this quiet, cul-de-sac street of beautiful properties. The living room, sun room and family room all have lovely views with an abundance of windows. There is a main floor laundry room and an awesome back entrance from the garage with amazing space. The oversized garage is at least 2.5 cars in size. This ranch plan provides one level living with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths on the main floor. The kitchen is very spacious with lots of dining space. You will appreciate fireplaces in the living room and in the family room. Roof was replaced in about 2012. Hot water heater was replaced about 2017. One furnace and AC replaced approximately 2018. 2nd AC about 2015. Heated driveway. Unfinished basement provides abundant storage or future finished space. No steps up into the house is a rare find.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $250,000
