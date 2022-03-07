3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $249,900

Welcome Home, to this completely remodeled open concept 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home. A show stopping kitchen offers new cabinets, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful natural light throughout, with Anderson windows and new casements. Large master bedroom with luxurious completely remodeled master bath and walk in closet. The home also features 2 additional bedrooms each with walk in closets, and loft space - perfect for home office, playroom and more! Hall bathroom with new vanities, tiled shower and tub. All new light fixtures throughout, new toilets, all new hardware, new LVP and carpet, and fresh paint. First floor laundry room with tons of storage. Located in an established neighborhood with access to Rollingbrook Park, shopping, schools and more. Too many updates to mention, this is a must see! Call to schedule your private showing today. ** Agent Interest **