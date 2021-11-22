3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $249,900

Updated brick 3 bed/2 bath ranch in Fairway Knolls! Open floor plan. Living room with cozy fireplace. Additional sunroom overlooks large, fenced yard w/mature trees & deck (2021). Roof & HVAC new within last 7 years per previous owner. Garage door opener new 3/19. Kitchen stainless appliances 2018, new kitchen and baths 2018, new family room down with fireplace 2021, huge laundry with sliding barn door, light fixtures 2018, exterior paint 2020, plus so much more