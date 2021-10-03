3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $240,000

Fall in love with this open ranch floor plan in desirable Fox Creek Village. This home features spacious bedrooms, super chic & usable kitchen, Vaulted cielings, 2-car attached garage, convenient first floor laundry & 3 full baths. The master bedroom features a walk in closet with full bath and tiled shower. Fully finished basement with large living room, daylight windows and 3rd bedroom with full bath. Enjoy NO backyard neighbors and an amazing view off the back deck w/ fully fenced in yard. Fox Creek Village enjoys the perks of not having to mow, and having a community clubhouse, including a workout room, indoor pool & a party room that can be reserved for gatherings. Do not miss out on this one!