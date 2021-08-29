 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $237,500

  • Updated
Lovely and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in desirable Crestwicke! Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large family room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace with gas start, with additional family room upstairs. Two master bedrooms, one on each floor. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, first floor laundry, four seasons/sunroom, nice deck, and a beautifully landscaped back yard. Major upgrades in the last two years, including new roof, and the addition of the sun room. Two car garage. Separate storage room off the garage. Wonderful home with so much space at such a great price! Won't last long!

