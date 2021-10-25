A remarkable find! This newer 1.5 story house is situated on a beautiful almost 3/4 acre lot and includes a 2 car attached garage plus a detached 2.5 car garage with workshop space. The house offers main floor living with a main floor master suite and a main floor laundry. There is additional space on the second floor with 2 additional bedrooms and a loft, and there is a family room in the basement. Owners added a playhouse/studio/shed that was used for many memorable times with grandchildren but could be repurposed for your needs. There is also a generator in case the power fails. The location is on a dead end street surrounded by other appealing properties and is just a couple of blocks from the lovely Miller Park and Lake. Lot dimensions are irregular. Tax bill reflects disability status.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $235,000
