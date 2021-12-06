3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $229,900

Looking for privacy with close proximity to major employers and shopping? Look no further! This wonderfully well maintained and updated home offers luxury country living close to town! Gorgeous fenced yard with mature trees, 3 seasons room, deck, brick patio, fire pit, and pond with waterfall (not warrantied). Pad, wiring, and breaker in place for new hot tub! Total kitchen remodel in 2013 with quartz counter tops, stone backsplash, new wood floors, stainless appliances, under cabinet lighting and custom bench seating. Bathroom remodel in 2010 with heated ceramic floors. Amazing walk out lower level family room with large brick fireplace, and built-ins, and bonus room. New roof in 2012. Extra side parking added in 2007. New laminate flooring in lower bath, new window screens, and new carpet through out in Nov 2021.