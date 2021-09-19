3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $229,000

Great zero lot line in desirable Northpoint area! 3 bed, 2.5 bath. 2 bed on Main and 1 bed up in Loft area. Very open plan with vaulted ceilings. Fireplace in the family room. The kitchen opens to a greenhouse which could possibly be changed to the porch or enclosed room. End unit, with patio and fantastic yard! 2 car attached garage. Large unfinished basement ready for you to finish or use for storage. This is a super buy!