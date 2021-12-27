First time ever available to the public! Nearly 3 acres of wooded wonderland with easy access to Veterans Parkway. The tree-lined private drive leads to a 3 bed, 1.5 bath home featuring updated flooring, paint, fixtures and MetroNet Fiber for awesome connectivity. Large living room windows and an open floor plan with arched doorways make for a spectacular view and plenty of natural light. Although the interior already feels spacious, the outdoor space is designed for use with a fire pit, garden beds and power available for equipment or parties. (sorry folks, the gorgeous garden string lights don't stay, but the outdoor shower is negotiable!) Laundry in the main floor half bath and ample storage available in the unfinished basement. Feels like the country, but conveniently located 2.5 miles to Downtown Bloomington and just a 10 minute drive to Rivian.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $225,000
