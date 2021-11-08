One of a kind property!!3 Bedroom 3 Bath Cape Cod on 1.33 acres just on the edge of town. Huge front porch with Trex deck that has whole home audio system tied in. Large Family room off back of home with heated floors and multiple sliders leading to large back patio. New house A/C and Furnace 2020. Heated 30'x23' --3 Car garage with 2 car front entrance and a smaller back entrance for RV/lawnmower. 48'x45' Heated Morton Building that has been fully insulated with multiple zones and garage door entrances. It has a functional painting bay with commercial exhaust system and a wash bay with heated floors, heated water system and drainage system. Additional storage outbuilding 8'x45' converted Semi-Trailer with power. 3 Mature fruit trees on property -- 2 apple and 1 pear. Move-In Ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $220,000
