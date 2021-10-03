Beautiful Founder's Grove! This is an updated home that retains old world charm. Beautiful woodwork throughout, including inlaid floors. Within the last 5 years kitchen and baths have been updated. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile backsplash. Other updates include HVAC with whole house humidifier, water heater, garage door opener, and updated basement in 2020. New Miele dishwasher, sump pump, and gutter guards in 2021. Roof was replaced in 2019. Dining room has radiant heat flooring. Current owner had sewer inspected to find no tree roots and updated lines. Fenced yard with paver patio and a 2 car attached garage in a wonderful neighborhood to call home.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $220,000
