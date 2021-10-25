3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $219,900

A very nice 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom Ranch home in award winning Tri-Valley school district on a large lot in a tranquil spot on a cul-de-sac and directly across the street from the playground, pool, and lake in Charterwood Farms. Quality construction was emphasized when being built for the sellers. Nice sized master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and a full bathroom. The living room is spacious and features lots of windows and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has a built in table space with a bench surround. Main floor laundry is quite convenient. Partially finished basement with an exceptional storage area. A 11 x 12 workshop exists with a half bath and accessed from the deep 2 car garage. Large corner lot with mature trees and a 16 x 12 secluded patio and a retractable awning. This home has been well maintained. Radon mitigation system has been installed. The kitchen table will remain. Table saw in workshop remains. The home is being Sold As Is.