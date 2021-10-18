 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $219,900

Almost an acre of property that is picture perfect! A slice of country close to Bloomington located in TriValley School District with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths situated on a quiet cul de sac. The outdoor space is absolutely fantastic! This home boasts a partially fenced yard, mature trees, two decks, newer above ground pool, and no backyard neighbors. There are two living areas - one on each level with a fireplace and tons of built-ins in the lower level. The upstairs living space is an open concept, flowing into the eat-in kitchen. A slider off the kitchen leads to a great deck that overlooks the beautiful side yard. 2 car garage with AC and 2 storage sheds remain.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jelani Day toxicology results released

Jelani Day toxicology results released

LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News