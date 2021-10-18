3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $219,900

Almost an acre of property that is picture perfect! A slice of country close to Bloomington located in TriValley School District with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths situated on a quiet cul de sac. The outdoor space is absolutely fantastic! This home boasts a partially fenced yard, mature trees, two decks, newer above ground pool, and no backyard neighbors. There are two living areas - one on each level with a fireplace and tons of built-ins in the lower level. The upstairs living space is an open concept, flowing into the eat-in kitchen. A slider off the kitchen leads to a great deck that overlooks the beautiful side yard. 2 car garage with AC and 2 storage sheds remain.