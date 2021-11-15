 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $219,900

Welcome to this lovely quad level. Enjoy the beautiful hardwood floors as you enter on the main level. The kitchen has been updated and is open to the dining room and the sun room. Sip your morning coffee and enjoy the sound of the birds chirping in the mornings with the private backyard. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs, off of the kitchen, you will find a huge family room with a gas fireplace and a full bathroom. The heated four car garage is off of this level. If you need space to work on your toys, this is it!!!! The laundry room, utility room, and a huge bonus room are in the lowest level. There is tons of storage in this home. If you want a move in ready home, in a quiet neighborhood, don't miss this one!

