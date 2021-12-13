 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $215,000

Welcome to this updated move-in ready home in Fox Hollow Subdivision. This 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath / 2 half bath home shows pride of ownership throughout. New carpeting through the main floor and upstairs. Spacious family room with gas fireplace, updated kitchen with newer flooring and newer black stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features three spacious bedroom and 2nd level laundry. Enjoy vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom, dual closets and sizable master bathroom. The basement boasts a large family room and half bathroom. Radon mitigation system installed. No backyard neighbors and extensive grading/landscaping has created a blank canvas for new owners to work with! $20/monthly subdivision fee includes access to neighborhood pool, clubhouse and lake with trail. Come see all this home as to offer!

