 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $214,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $214,500

Wonderful classic 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in quiet neighborhood with lots of mature trees! Main level has spacious family room with wood-burning fireplace and lovely built-ins. Formal living room has tons of natural light and new hardwood floors. Galley style kitchen with skylight and lots of cabinets opens to a large dining room. Sliding doors lead to a comfy three-season sun room that overlooks a very well manicured back yard. All main floor living with large master that offers 2 spacious closets and an updated full bath with new tile shower. 2 additional good-sized bedrooms and a completely updated full bath with new bathtub complete this timeless ranch home. Park-like back yard with large deck that can be wheelchair accessible. This is a wonderful home sure to make the new owners proud!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News