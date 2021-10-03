3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $214,500

Wonderful classic 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in quiet neighborhood with lots of mature trees! Main level has spacious family room with wood-burning fireplace and lovely built-ins. Formal living room has tons of natural light and new hardwood floors. Galley style kitchen with skylight and lots of cabinets opens to a large dining room. Sliding doors lead to a comfy three-season sun room that overlooks a very well manicured back yard. All main floor living with large master that offers 2 spacious closets and an updated full bath with new tile shower. 2 additional good-sized bedrooms and a completely updated full bath with new bathtub complete this timeless ranch home. Park-like back yard with large deck that can be wheelchair accessible. This is a wonderful home sure to make the new owners proud!