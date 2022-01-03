 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $207,900

Amazing home in a wonderful neighborhood! Absolutely stunning custom kitchen upgraded with beautiful granite countertops, high end cabinetry with double storage drawers and stainless steel appliances new in 2018 along with nice sized pantry. New HVAC and water heater in 2017! New Roof in 2012! Master bedroom with private en suite bath and walk in closet. Finished basement with large family room and bonus room currently used as a guest bedroom with no egress and large storage area with built in shelving. Great backyard that is fully fenced with new extended deck in 2021! 2 car garage with great bump out with recently added workshop and extra insulation added in 2017. Full baths have updated mahogany vanities and newer tile. Cherry wood flooring in living room, separate dining room and master bedroom. Extra wide white trim, crown molding and updated light fixtures throughout the house. Newer Hunter Douglas wood blinds and ceiling fans in 2015. Tilt out windows and radon mitigation system already installed. Wi-Fi Thermostat. New carpet and paint in second bedroom. New ice maker in refrigerator in 2021. Bi-fold doors added to main floor laundry room. Custom flower bed added in front yard. Located just steps away from White Oak Park that has 1 mile walking trail and pond. Great home at a great price! Must see!

