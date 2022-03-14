Condo right in the heart of downtown Bloomington. This 3 bed 2 bath condo has a brand new roof (21) and is the entertainer's dream you've been looking for with over 2400 sqft! Great sunlight throughout home with large windows and 10' ceilings. Eat in kitchen has new dishwasher and all appliances stay! Wonderful character with features like built in pantry, exposed brick walls and whole house audio system make this the dream place to call home! The lower level features a separate entrance, with one bedroom and an additional full bathroom. Lower level features FANTASTIC entertaining space including built in bar, pool table, and huge theater room. The central location of this condo allows for quick access to all things Bloomington/Normal and is in walking distance to all of the amenities downtown Bloomington has to offer! Don't miss this one.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $200,000
