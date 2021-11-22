3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $199,900

Come On Home for the Holidays! This home is immaculate! Such love, care and thoughtfulness has been added in every room. Some newer windows, newer Stainless Steel appliances, paint, some updating done to two bathrooms that have been completed in the Magnolia style. Also enjoy newer fans and light fixtures. The sellers have lovingly updated the landscaping, including a play area by the shed which includes a built in water table area. The back yard also has a garden/flower box and updates include a canopy over the deck to enjoy some outdoor time. Furnace & A/C new in 2017. This home will not last long!