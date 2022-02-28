This home is the ultimate refined cottage that you don't want to miss! Thoughtful attention to detail & style evidenced equally throughout. Nestled in Oakwoods subdivision, a friendly neighborhood with a unique woodsy feel, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, has been well-loved and affectionately improved. NEW ROOF 2021! Kitchen remodel, NEW LVP flooring 2020! Master bath remodel 2019! NEW windows & triple patio door 2018! So much to love as you will see: designer light fixtures, Corian C-tops, SS appliances, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, master closet shelving, Carrera marble double vanity, tiled shower, sliding barn door, woodburning fireplace, spacious family room and more! And the beautiful and private backyard is just as impressive boasting glorious perennials and a large ground-level deck, all creating an entertainer's dream that begs to be shared with friends. Come experience this home's charm!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $198,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kimberlee A. Burton, the mother of missing 7-month-old Zaraz V. Walker, was formally charged Friday with concealing the baby's death.
The Bloomington Police Department announced Thursday morning that a Bloomington mother whose baby disappeared earlier this month is charged with concealing a death.
COVID-19 isn't gone, but Illinois health officials say numbers have dropped low enough to warrant lifting the state's mask mandate for most indoor public places.
A Bloomington man is accused of pushing a confidential police informant down his stairs and not letting him leave amid a controlled buy transaction for cannabis.
Looking a layer even deeper, there was perhaps no collection of downstate communities harder hit than college towns, particularly those where "directional" universities are located.
A jury found Jordyn H. Thornton guilty of a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, of Bloomington.
A person was taken into custody Monday after a report of an armed subject at Veteran's Parkway at East College Avenue.
An Illinois State Police trooper needed medical treatment after their squad was hit early Saturday morning in Bloomington.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.
Underwood’s response to poor officiating was to embarrass himself. A guy in his late 50s making millions of dollars reverted to his terrible twos. The worst part? It worked.