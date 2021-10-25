Welcome home to this attractive 2 story updated move-in ready home that boasts 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 2.5 baths located in the desirable neighborhood, Park Place. Walking into this lovely home you're greeted with the bright kitchen with professionally painted cabinets that feature plenty of cabinet space and eat-in-kitchen area. The adjacent dining room displays a farmhouse style built in cabinets surrounding the cozy wood burning fireplace. First floor also has a spacious main living area accented with beautiful wood planking from floor to ceiling. Easy access to the deck from the dining room is great for barbecuing or entertaining guests. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with master bath and 2nd bath with laundry. Master bedroom has sizable double closet space. Partially finished basement with plenty of storage in the insulated and well-lit crawl space. All appliances stay. 2 car garage. NO backyard neighbors and fenced in yard with gated door that leads to shopping center nearby. Mature trees in front and back. 4' x 10'Raised garden bed. This home is nestled in a great, friendly, quiet neighborhood and a short distance to White Oak Park & Lake. ONLY 8 MINS TO Rivian. This home is a must see! Come get it before its gone! Schedule your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $195,900
