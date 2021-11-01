 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $190,000

Move-in-ready 3 bedroom/3 full-bathroom ranch home in the highly sought after McGraw Park Subdivision! Large main floor Master Bedroom with double closets and ensuite full bathroom. Features hardwood flooring with NEW carpet (2018) throughout the main floor. Eat-in kitchen with NEW stove and refrigerator (2015), and NEW dishwasher (2020). Finished basement features a large family room with a home theater system, third bedroom and full bathroom, with plenty of space for extra storage! Enjoy the outside under the covered patio with NEW composite decking stairs (2021) and fenced-in yard. Other updates include: NEW roof (2016), NEW water heater (2019), NEW A/C unit (2019), NEW fence (2019), professionally painted main floor (2019), vents cleaned with antimicrobial (2019). Must-see for yourself!

Bloomington doctor indicted on 15 federal drug charges

Bloomington doctor indicted on 15 federal drug charges

Richard Sabbun, 61, is accused of unlawfully using his provided “DEA Number,” which health care providers receive as an identifier that allows them to write prescriptions for controlled substances, during his employment as an emergency room physician.

