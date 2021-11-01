 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $190,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $190,000

Attractive ALL-BRICK 1,780 sf RANCH home in convenient location, popular neighborhood & on low-traffic street. House boasts POURED CONCRETE FOUNDATION walls, NEW A/C in October '21, high-effic furnace, newer roof with broad overhangs. MAIN FLOOR INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kitchen, dining room, living room and family room with WB fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors; the only carpet is in living room. French doors in dining room opens to awesome four-season room with large windows looking out on private yard. Also a covered patio which could easily be screened. Whole house vacuum. Basement has two finished rooms and a 5' x 7' cedar walk-in-closet plus much storage space! Last photo is floor plan. Don't miss out! Will be open Saturday, Oct 30, 1:00 - 2:30 pm.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bloomington doctor indicted on 15 federal drug charges

Bloomington doctor indicted on 15 federal drug charges

Richard Sabbun, 61, is accused of unlawfully using his provided “DEA Number,” which health care providers receive as an identifier that allows them to write prescriptions for controlled substances, during his employment as an emergency room physician.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News