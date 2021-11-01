3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $190,000

Attractive ALL-BRICK 1,780 sf RANCH home in convenient location, popular neighborhood & on low-traffic street. House boasts POURED CONCRETE FOUNDATION walls, NEW A/C in October '21, high-effic furnace, newer roof with broad overhangs. MAIN FLOOR INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kitchen, dining room, living room and family room with WB fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors; the only carpet is in living room. French doors in dining room opens to awesome four-season room with large windows looking out on private yard. Also a covered patio which could easily be screened. Whole house vacuum. Basement has two finished rooms and a 5' x 7' cedar walk-in-closet plus much storage space! Last photo is floor plan. Don't miss out! Will be open Saturday, Oct 30, 1:00 - 2:30 pm.