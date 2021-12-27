3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $189,900

Adorable, move in ready, updated and beautiful all brick ranch in a great location in Bloomington! Lots added and remodeled in the last 3 years such as 8 foot vinyl fence, all new flooring, all new paint, remodeled bathrooms, kitchen with granite countertop and new appliances. Main floor features a nice size living room, nice size kitchen open to the family room with a woodburning fireplace; a dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, master bedroom with ensuite bathroom with walk in shower and a huge closet. Basement partially finished with a large family room, built in cabinets and an electric range plus a full bathroom. New roof in 2016 and new HVAC in 2013. Professional photos to come....