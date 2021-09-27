3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $189,900

Turn key home--fabulously maintained and pride of ownership shows throughout! Great location close to parks & conveniences. Enjoy the spacious front porch, entertain on the rear deck overlooking a beautiful fenced yard with mature tree & professional landscaping. (Shed 2018, playset, Ring doorbell to remain). You'll love the formal dining room and the light & bright updated kitchen (remodeled in 2013), quartz counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, eat in table space and kitchen exhaust vented to outside 2020. Lovely hardwood flooring throughout the main level. New high efficiency furnace 2017, new water heater 2019, New carpet 2018, New chimney cap 2014, new sump pump and batteries replaced 2015 . Deck repainted 2021, rocker light switches added 2019, shutters painted, updated carpet in 2018, single layer roof 2013, closet organizers 2016, etc. Woodburning fireplace in main floor family room with attractive brick surround. 1/2 bath on the main level. Large master bedroom with spacious walk-in-closet, updated 2017 pass through master bath with lots of counter space. Basement has a large family room with projector & surround sound system to remain, updated full bath 2017, bonus room with closet (no egress) and laundry with wash sink, motion sensor light and counter space. All kitchen appliances remain! Don't miss this opportunity to make this lovely home yours, today! (Note: Information provided is approximate, believed to be accurate, but not warranted.)