 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $189,900

Fantastic Ranch home in Pepper Ridge Subdivision! Open Floor plan with eat-in kitchen, that leads to deck and the fenced-in back yard. 3 bedrooms upstairs, The master has an on-suite bathroom. The basment features a finished living room. A 2 car garage, close to Pepper Ridge school and the constitution trail! Stackable washer & dryer in hall bath. HVAC new 03-2015

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News