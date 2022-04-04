 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $185,000

Don't miss this conveniently located 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Hillcrest Subdivision. Great floorplan with cathedral ceilings and main level offers a Living room, Open kitchen, Family room with fireplace, and half bath with laundry! 3 bedrooms up including Primary with ensuite bath. New carpet and paint throughout much of the home, as well as new toilets, some doors, garage opener and many appliances which stay with the home. Finished basement offers additional living space. Enjoy the deck in the private backyard with no direct backyard neighbor!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News