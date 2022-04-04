3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $185,000

Don't miss this conveniently located 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Hillcrest Subdivision. Great floorplan with cathedral ceilings and main level offers a Living room, Open kitchen, Family room with fireplace, and half bath with laundry! 3 bedrooms up including Primary with ensuite bath. New carpet and paint throughout much of the home, as well as new toilets, some doors, garage opener and many appliances which stay with the home. Finished basement offers additional living space. Enjoy the deck in the private backyard with no direct backyard neighbor!