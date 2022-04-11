 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $185,000

Shows Like a Model! Beautiful brick home with TONS of charm throughout! Perfectly placed on a spacious raised lot up away from the street, the curb appeal is sure to impress! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch has been beautifully updated and meticulously maintained. Living room offers a cozy wood burning fireplace, rich laminate flooring and lovely corner windows that offer an abundance of natural light. The kitchen has recently been refreshed and offers custom cabinetry with pull-out shelves, freshly painted cabinets and space for either main floor laundry or a nice large pantry. There are laundry hook-ups in the basement, as well. Adorable updated bath on main floor, newer windows and fresh paint throughout! Partially finished lower level with additional bath, family room and a potential 4th bedroom with WIC (no egress window)! The fenced back yard offers wonderful privacy with mature trees and a patio. 1-car detached garage with breezeway.

