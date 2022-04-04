Come check out this well maintained townhome. Open concept main level. 3 bedroom 2 full one half bath. Open unfinished basement with egress window and rough in for another bath ready for your personal touch. Monthly fee includes: Use of Community Building with pool, fitness room, activity room; lawn care & mowing for grounds; irrigation system and water; snow removal of common parking lots for townhouses & community building. All appliances stay. 2 car garage unattached. Storm door was installed 2017 and garage door key pad 2017. Don't let this one slip away!!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $185,000
