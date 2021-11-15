3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $180,000

Check out this modern and easy to care for detached zero-lot next to White Oak Park! This bright and open concept floor plan allows for great entertaining with spectacular lake views. The main floor features a master suite with walk-in-closet, vaulted ceilings and a private sliding door to your large deck. The second bedroom room also has vaulted ceilings, a double closet and it's own full bath. The lower level features a huge walk out family room (or possible 3rd bedroom) and 3rd full bath. New HVAC Aug 2020. New kitchen sink, dishwasher and disposal 2019. New Washer Dryer 2021 Remains. New Stove/Oven 2021. All new flooring and paint in lower level family room/bedroom 2021. Water Heater 2021. New fixtures throughout. Home currently rented on month/month lease. Do not miss out on this one!