Check out this modern and easy to care for detached zero-lot next to White Oak Park! This bright and open concept floor plan allows for great entertaining with spectacular lake views. The main floor features a master suite with walk-in-closet, vaulted ceilings and a private sliding door to your large deck. The second bedroom room also has vaulted ceilings, a double closet and it's own full bath. The lower level features a huge walk out family room (or possible 3rd bedroom) and 3rd full bath. New HVAC Aug 2020. New kitchen sink, dishwasher and disposal 2019. New Washer Dryer 2021 Remains. New Stove/Oven 2021. All new flooring and paint in lower level family room/bedroom 2021. Water Heater 2021. New fixtures throughout. Home currently rented on month/month lease. Do not miss out on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $180,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It happened around 10 p.m. last night.
Check out quarterfinal playoff scores. We'll update them until they're all finals.
The Pantagraph obtained hundreds of emails to and from LaSalle County officials about the Jelani Day investigation. The documents shed light on resources focused on the missing person case and death investigation.
"I wonder what’s going on in this country," said a woman who came to catch a glimpse before the store was gone. "We forgot to value things, and now we have ... Amazon."
A kidnapping victim from Ohio was found Friday night in McLean County, and the suspect is now in custody, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage announced Saturday morning.
Chief Aaron Woodruff told The Pantagraph that one person within a group of three people on bicycles was reported to be carrying a firearm outside of the campus building.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Shannon's Café will open in December at 113 N. Center St. in downtown Bloomington.
A Peoria Heights man is in McLean County custody on a charge of attempted robbery, police said.
Burglary, theft and obstructing justice charges have been filed against a Springfield man in McLean County court.