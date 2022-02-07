3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $179,900

All brick ranch on corner lot with fenced backyard. Original hardwood floors in Livingroom, all 3 bedrooms and hallway. Lots of storage closets. Huge familyroom in basement with full bath. Laundryroom is basement. Roof, furnace, and A/C 7 years old. Water heater 3 years old. Refrigerator is 1 year old. Attached 2 car garage with access to fenced backyard.