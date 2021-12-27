Don't miss this fabulous opportunity to live in this secluded subdivision where almost everything outside the home is taken care of for you. It also has it's own private pool! The condo is 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. New CARPET throughout (Sept. 21) The master bedroom has a walk in closet and an updated bath with a walk in shower. The 2nd bedroom also has a large walk in closet. The laundry is located on the second floor and the washer and dryer are included. There is also a large storage room on the second floor. On the main floor, you will find a living room and a family room with a fireplace. The kitchen has updated stainless appliances and a space for a table. There is a formal dining room between the kitchen and the living room. The basement is partially finished and is very useable square footage. Lots of storage in the basement also. Off of the kitchen you will find a nice deck and the Constitution Trail is nearby.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Illinois engineer says the creature he saw was fast, athletic and massive, covering a two-lane road in two quick strides.
The Prairie Du Pont Fire District has fallen into chaos.
Alcohol gradually took hold of Nate Ropp's life, nearly stealing it from him at his lowest points. Last week, on Dec. 17, he marked one year of sobriety. The road to that milestone was difficult.
Authorities said she was in an argument with a friend Thursday and police arrived after a caller reported a male and female yelling at each other.
A 26-year-old man is accused of breaking into two Bloomington residences and a vehicle Tuesday.
The Normal Police Department is no longer searching for a 12-year-old girl: she was found safe this afternoon.
Aggravated battery charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.
When Santa flies his sleigh to the Miller home on Christmas, he sure won’t miss the festive flare illuminating from 11 Jodi Lane in Bloomington.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
The girl told police she met a person known as "Champ" on the Omegle app, which is marketed as a way to "talk to strangers."