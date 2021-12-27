3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $179,900

Don't miss this fabulous opportunity to live in this secluded subdivision where almost everything outside the home is taken care of for you. It also has it's own private pool! The condo is 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. New CARPET throughout (Sept. 21) The master bedroom has a walk in closet and an updated bath with a walk in shower. The 2nd bedroom also has a large walk in closet. The laundry is located on the second floor and the washer and dryer are included. There is also a large storage room on the second floor. On the main floor, you will find a living room and a family room with a fireplace. The kitchen has updated stainless appliances and a space for a table. There is a formal dining room between the kitchen and the living room. The basement is partially finished and is very useable square footage. Lots of storage in the basement also. Off of the kitchen you will find a nice deck and the Constitution Trail is nearby.