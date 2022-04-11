3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $179,000

Very well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath home located in Park Place neighborhood. Basement mostly finished. Large fenced yard. Hardwood flooring in entry way, formal dining and kitchen in 2018. Open floor plan between kitchen and family room that features a fireplace. On the upper level you have 3 nice sized bedrooms. Master has a walk in closet. Upstairs bathroom dual sink vanity in 2018. Finished lower level has a family room, full bath and bonus room. Some potential uses are office or workout room. Newer composite deck overlooks large landscaped fenced yard. 2 car attached garage with newer garage door and opener in 2017. All appliances remain including washer and dryer