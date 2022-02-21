3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $179,000

Convenient one level living with main floor master suite and main floor laundry! Great move-in ready condition. Awesome floor plan with spacious eat-in kitchen and a living room with fireplace and views of the second floor loft. The second floor also includes a bedroom, a full bath and a small room that could be used as a private office. Basement includes a bedroom, a family room, and an exercise/rec room - this provides so much additional living space! Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and newer counters. There is newer laminate flooring. Constitution Trail and Clearwater Park are both just two blocks away. Roof was new in 2016. Water heater has recently been replaced. Location is convenient to shopping and employers. With the addition of one wall, the loft could become 4th bedroom.