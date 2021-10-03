This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in an ideal location is a must see! Close to State Farm, ISU, shopping, dining, and more, this home stands out with its clean curb appeal and rests on a corner lot with mature trees and a private driveway off the back. The tri-level floor plan provides plenty of functional space for everyone and a neutral palette to make your won. The main level has great flow from the eat-in kitchen with tile backsplash and plenty of cabinet space to the formal dining room with low-maintenance flooring and into the bright front living room. All three bedroom are located on the upper level, including the master bedroom with a full attached bath as well as double closets. The remainder of the upper level includes 2 additional bedrooms and a second full bathroom. The lower level is highlighted by the large family room and recreation area as well as a convenient half bath and laundry room. This home has been well-maintained with newer mechanicals and includes quality features like solid wood doors. The attached 2.5 car garage is complete with a workbench and shelving. You'll find even more storage space in the 12x12 shed. Great patio space for entertaining and playing! You'll want to put this home on your list to see!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $175,000
