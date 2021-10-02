3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $175,000

New construction amenities at a great price! This quality constructed home was built in 2016. It features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Modern home is move in ready. The main floor features an open kitchen and eating area. The kitchen is spacious and offers plenty of cabinetry and space to work:) The kitchen has upgraded stainless appliances, modern kitchen sink faucet and great natural lighting. The main floor has a large main bedroom that attaches to the upgraded bathroom. Double vanity sinks and a gorgeous granite counter give this bathroom and exquisite look. There are 2 more bedrooms on the main level. The current owners moved the laundry to one of the bedrooms. They can easily be moved back downstairs by next owner. The backyard is oversized. New to the backyard is a vinyl privacy fence and above ground pool. The pool is 24 feet wide and 5 ft deep. The lower giving you the opportunity to create the space you have always wanted. It has a fully finished functioning bathroom!! The basement does have daylight windows for a potential future 4th bedroom. This home is the ultimate package! New Home Construction, Fenced, Pool, Modern, Updated!! Great place to call home.