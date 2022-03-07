Welcome to this wonderfully updated ranch in a great central location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is turn key. The roof, HVAC, and windows are all new within the last 3 years. You enter through the new front door into the living room that boasts hardwood flooring and lots of natural light from the bay window. From there you travel down the hall to the three nice sized bedrooms which all have ceiling fans. Down the hall is the main floor full bathroom that is tastefully decorated with neutral colors and a new light fixture. The kitchen completes the main floor and has stainless steel appliances and a gas range. The basement has a huge family room with plenty of room for activities. There is also another large full bathroom in the basement as well as the laundry room. There is a large two car garage and a huge deck in the fenced back yard. Come make this your home today.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $170,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"A kind soul taken too early" was one description of Willie Brown, a former State Farm executive who played a leadership role in many community service and charitable projects. He died Saturday at age 74.
A U.S. flag billowing 50 feet high just off Interstate 74 acted as a beacon Tuesday afternoon, bringing together Central Illinoisans in support of a convoy of truckers calling for an end to COVID-related mandates.
A trial date has been set for a Bloomington doctor accused of sexual assault, but a McLean County judge is weighing a motion that would limit some evidence the defense wants to present.
Another convoy of truckers heralding messages of freedom is set to pass through the Twin Cities on Saturday.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.
The driver of a McLean County Unit 5 school bus was ticketed this afternoon after hitting a parked vehicle, Normal police said.
Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon was named as Illinois State's new basketball coach after the Redbirds lost in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
McLean County Unit 5 is considering eliminating 38 teaching positions to help address the structural deficit. Most of the reductions would be through attrition, retirements and involuntary transfers, but reductions in force may be needed.
Now 20 years old, Leah Marlene Grehan's eccentric vibes have earned her a "golden ticket" to Hollywood in this season’s "American Idol" contest.
Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.