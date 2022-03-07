3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $170,000

Welcome to this wonderfully updated ranch in a great central location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is turn key. The roof, HVAC, and windows are all new within the last 3 years. You enter through the new front door into the living room that boasts hardwood flooring and lots of natural light from the bay window. From there you travel down the hall to the three nice sized bedrooms which all have ceiling fans. Down the hall is the main floor full bathroom that is tastefully decorated with neutral colors and a new light fixture. The kitchen completes the main floor and has stainless steel appliances and a gas range. The basement has a huge family room with plenty of room for activities. There is also another large full bathroom in the basement as well as the laundry room. There is a large two car garage and a huge deck in the fenced back yard. Come make this your home today.