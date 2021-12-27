3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $169,900

 Skip to main content
Gorgeous Eastlake Victorian in mature historic area with lots of wood flooring and natural woodwork, foyer with open stairway (check out the detail in the woodwork) with white cabinet kitchen with island, tile, new half bath on the first floor, newer appliances. 3 good size bedrooms up with an extra room for an office or storage. Updates include water heater '17, driveway & huge carport '09, fence '13 & furnace '13. Sewer line was replaced in '16. Updated bath w/original claw-foot tub; Close to Constitution Trail, Wesleyan campus and Fell Park.

