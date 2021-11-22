3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $167,500

Classic, timeless ranch home ready for new owners to begin their story! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and tons of updates! Tidy professional landscaping, huge fenced back yard and large patio gives a picture perfect setting to enjoy the outdoors. Main level living with open spacious living room leading into the dining room with new sliding doors to the back yard and kitchen with large breakfast peninsula. Lots of natural light, all appliances stay including washer and dryer! Master bedroom offers a full bath. 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath complete the main level. Huge family room in the lower level and tons of storage as well and laundry downstairs. Updates include: New Carpet 2020; New sliding Door 2018; Fresh Paint ceilings, trim, walls in living room, dining room & hall; New refrigerator 2021; New back patio 2019; new landscaping 2019; new roof in April 2019; New A/C 2017; New water heater 2021 Workbench in basement will stay with home; all duct work professionally cleaned in 2019; new dimmer switches throughout the home. WOW! What a perfect place to begin your next chapter!