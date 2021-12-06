 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $165,000

This is a darling Mid-Century Modern brick ranch home with a screened in porch and newer oversized garage (2010). So many updates: Professionally landscaped 2021; updated light fixtures in kitchen and dining area 2020; Water heater, garbage disposal, kitchen faucet, Culligan reverse osmosis system and fully fenced yard 2017;sump pump 2014; Siding and gutters 2016; windows, AC, bathroom sink, toilet, front door and electrical box updated to 200 amps 2008; and roof 2005. Warm original hardwood floors in all bedrooms, fresh paint in SE bedroom and newer hardwood floors in living room, kitchen, dining room and hallway. Great space in basement for office, workout area or family room. This adorable home is in a neighborhood that shows pride of ownership. It is near Lakeside Country Club Golf Course and Holiday Park

