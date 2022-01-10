This is a dollhouse! Adorable, updated 1.5 Story with 3 bedrooms plus an office a block from desirable Founders Grove neighborhood. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances 2016. Gorgeous refinished wood floors on the main level 2016. Updated bath 2016. Additional room off the living room for an office or playroom. Seller has not used fireplace (being sold "as is"). Many big ticket items updated: Newer roof (13), furnace & AC in (09), new water heater (19), garage roof (20), dishwasher (19). Lots of fresh paint as well. Nice entertaining space with deck and fenced yard. Enclosed front porch with a swing for your morning coffee. Lots of old house charm, including built-ins, some original windows, etc. Come check this charmer out soon before it's too late!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $164,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Illinois schools will soon receive new guidance about isolation and quarantine times to align with federal school guidance on COVID-19, the Il…
Police say they have arrested the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday in Southern Illinois after he allegedly fled to Los Angeles.
Stefan A. Mangina, 32, is charged with multiple counts.
"Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to, 'Just leave, you don't have to do this, please just go, please don't, please don't,'" a prosecutor said.
Two men were taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening stabbing injuries, police said.
Firefighters in Bloomington knocked out two structure fires since yesterday morning that left one injured.
BLOOMINGTON – A Wednesday traffic stop for improper lane usage on Interstate 55 in Normal led authorities to reveal an Ashland woman was drivi…
Unit 5 students will also not be in classrooms, due to expected cold weather, the district announced on Facebook. Students will be using remote learning.
Bloomington Police are charging two men with attempting to steal parts from a car parked at Traditions Apartments.