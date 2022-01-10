3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $164,900

This is a dollhouse! Adorable, updated 1.5 Story with 3 bedrooms plus an office a block from desirable Founders Grove neighborhood. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances 2016. Gorgeous refinished wood floors on the main level 2016. Updated bath 2016. Additional room off the living room for an office or playroom. Seller has not used fireplace (being sold "as is"). Many big ticket items updated: Newer roof (13), furnace & AC in (09), new water heater (19), garage roof (20), dishwasher (19). Lots of fresh paint as well. Nice entertaining space with deck and fenced yard. Enclosed front porch with a swing for your morning coffee. Lots of old house charm, including built-ins, some original windows, etc. Come check this charmer out soon before it's too late!