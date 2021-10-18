3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $160,000

Great home in Prairieview Estates! The family room is spacious and open to the eat in kitchen. The living spaces are bright with a slider that leads to the deck that overlooks the fenced backyard. The upper floor of this split level home has the main living areas and 2 bedrooms with a full bath. Downstairs is an additional family room, 3rd bedroom, and laundry area. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances, painted cabinets, flooring, and countertops. The baths have both been updated with newer flooring. The upstairs bathroom has a new vanity and toilet. The home is fresh, stylish, and appealing. All appliances stay.