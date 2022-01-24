3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $160,000

Park Place beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath zero lot. - Lakeview from master bed room - Walking distance to white oak park and trail -- New concrete patio area in backyard - Close to all university"s in town - Previous owners no pets or smokers - Great family home or rental property - Newer roof 2016 - Freshly painted in multiple areas - Updated fireplace area with backsplash Hardwood floors in great room with cathedral ceiling and fireplace, and in BR 2. Primary bedroom with private bath. Deck off kitchen. 2 car garage. Friendly neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Minutes to Rivian and interstate access.