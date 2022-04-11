This home is the definition of "Charm" and is located in one of Bloomington's most beloved neighborhoods, Founders Grove. The curb appeal is so delightful! No boring cookie-cutter style home here--full of life and artistic intrigue. The large living room features a beautiful brick fireplace (seldom used--sold as-is/decorative). Original hardwood floors throughout most of the home. The dining room has a huge, gorgeous window with a view of the large rear yard. Primary bedroom has a special built-in closet/cabinetry, eave storage and access to a walk-up unfinished attic. 3 bedrooms with full bath on 2nd level. The kitchen has a special butler's pantry off it, and side door access to the driveway. The basement has a large family room with freshly painted concrete floors, plenty of storage, and the laundry & utilities area. The kitchen is very cute with a breakfast bar and corner sink. All kitchen appliances are included as well as all existing window treatments. There is a lovely slate patio at the front of the home, and an additional patio/grass combination patio in the rear yard. The 1 car garage has an electric opener. Roof new in 2013 apprx. Furnace and air regularly maintained. There's a fenced yard, 2nd floor replacement windows, the front and sides of home has updated cedar shake siding and the landscaping has been updated. The NEST thermostat stays with the home as well as the wireless doorbell. Radon mitigation system already been installed! Note: all windows, fireplace/chimney and the garage floor is sold as-is. Make this adorable dollhouse yours, today! (Seller requests offers to be submitted by Sunday with intended response by Sunday evening. Seller reserves the right to accept an exceptional offer prior.)
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
State Farm CEO Michael Tipsord and Chief Administrative Officer Mary Schmidt presented a $250,000 check Wednesday to the Western Avenue Community Center in memory of Willie Brown.
Prosecutors said an Illinois State Police task force revealed packages mailed to their Bloomington residence containing drugs.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Jalen A. Davis, 21, is charged with six counts of Class X felony child pornography possession.
Since the county moved to weekly coronavirus updates four weeks ago, McLean County has averaged about 117 cases per week. This week, that number was 203.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sued the Center for Covid Control, or CCC, and its testing partner, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, for deceptively marketing testing services and for violating Oregon's Unlawful Trade Practices Act.
Law enforcement officials said modern DNA analysis helped them identify the man responsible for killing three women in the late-1980s while they worked overnight shifts at motels off Interstate 65.
Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.
A Streator man was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday for reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence causing death charges.
The mailer from Irvin's campaign leads with the big headline "Bailey breaks with Trump" and features a picture of him next to pictures of former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.