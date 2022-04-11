3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $159,900

This home is the definition of "Charm" and is located in one of Bloomington's most beloved neighborhoods, Founders Grove. The curb appeal is so delightful! No boring cookie-cutter style home here--full of life and artistic intrigue. The large living room features a beautiful brick fireplace (seldom used--sold as-is/decorative). Original hardwood floors throughout most of the home. The dining room has a huge, gorgeous window with a view of the large rear yard. Primary bedroom has a special built-in closet/cabinetry, eave storage and access to a walk-up unfinished attic. 3 bedrooms with full bath on 2nd level. The kitchen has a special butler's pantry off it, and side door access to the driveway. The basement has a large family room with freshly painted concrete floors, plenty of storage, and the laundry & utilities area. The kitchen is very cute with a breakfast bar and corner sink. All kitchen appliances are included as well as all existing window treatments. There is a lovely slate patio at the front of the home, and an additional patio/grass combination patio in the rear yard. The 1 car garage has an electric opener. Roof new in 2013 apprx. Furnace and air regularly maintained. There's a fenced yard, 2nd floor replacement windows, the front and sides of home has updated cedar shake siding and the landscaping has been updated. The NEST thermostat stays with the home as well as the wireless doorbell. Radon mitigation system already been installed! Note: all windows, fireplace/chimney and the garage floor is sold as-is. Make this adorable dollhouse yours, today! (Seller requests offers to be submitted by Sunday with intended response by Sunday evening. Seller reserves the right to accept an exceptional offer prior.)