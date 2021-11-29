3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $159,900

Absolutely stunning fully remodeled Ranch home with close proximity to shopping, dinning, Lakeside golf course, Holiday Pool and schools. Large living room features refinished hardwood flooring and has massive windows which allow so much natural light to flow in. Water views out the front windows are also an added bonus. Completely gutted and remodeled kitchen has 40" slow close cabinets, marble back splash, new counter tops, LTV flooring, New Frigidaire Gallery Stainless Appliances, All new light fixtures and disposal. Full bathroom has new ceramic flooring, tub and tile surround. Beautiful marble vanity and added storage cabinet. 3 nice size bedrooms all with hardwood flooring. New Samsung washer and dryer with sliding barn door feature and room for additional storage shelves or built ins. Updates in the last 12 months include- New electrical box and service to house, HVAC Gas Furnace and Central Air Added, Exterior Doors, All New Vinyl Windows, Water Heater, All Light Fixtures, Garage Siding, gutters and New Garage Door and Opener Installed, All new plumbing, New Gas Line into home. Roof is approx. 6 years old. Shows like new construction with out the price tag. Every inch of this home has been touched and it truly shows. Don't miss this one.